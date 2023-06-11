Supercheap Auto wildcard’s Indigenous livery breaks cover

Triple Eight Race Engineering has revealed a livery designed by Indigenous motorsport programme Racing Together for its Supercheap Auto wildcard at the Darwin Supercars event.

The #888 Chevrolet Camaro, which will be piloted by Zane Goddard next weekend, features artwork which is a nod to the heritage of the programme’s students and the Larrakia tribe of Darwin.

It incorporates rivers, pathways, and animal tracks, showing land animals, sea life, and tribes all coming together and uniting as one in the meeting place on the roof, marked by the Racing Together logo.

In homage to the ancestors and the legacy left behind, it also includes the totems of the Larrakia people, namely the king brown snake, sea eagle, and crocodile.

The bonnet depicts a secondary meeting place with men and women representing the team members of Racing Together, family, friends, tribes, and people, including the motorsport community.

That furthermore represents a mission of coming together, to unite with the land and wildlife at the meeting place on the roof with teamwork, love, mutual respect, and friendship.

The Racing Together programme was launched in late-2020 by Garry and Monique Connelly, the former of whom is a member of the FIA World Motor Sport Council, to promote Indigenous participation in the industry.

Students have taken on roles at both Triple Eight and Supercheap Auto, which has supported the programme since its inception, including supply of tools and fitting out its new workshop in Townsville.

The livery was created in conjunction with famous designer Peter Hughes.

Goddard said, “The livery looks fantastic. The students at Racing Together did a brilliant job with the artwork.

“It was amazing for Supercheap Auto to allow them to have some flexibility in the design, allowing them to incorporate some cool colours and elements into the artwork.

“You can tell there’s a lot of heart in this livery, so hopefully I can get a good result for them and make them proud of what they’ve achieved.”

On his prospects for his return to solo Supercars competition at Hidden Valley, he remarked, “I’m really looking forward to finally getting to Darwin.

“It’s a very smooth track with not a lot of bumps and has a very nice flow. When you put a good lap together up there, it’s quite a nice feeling.

“The main straight is obviously very long and makes up a huge section of the track, so if we can be strong in that area, it will definitely help.

“With a mix of super soft tyres, a pretty good track surface and some hot conditions, fingers crossed everything falls into place with us.

“It’s a new car for everyone, and some people stand out at some tracks in particular, so fingers cross we have a good showing up there.”

Garry Connelly said, “Racing Together is proud to be associated with Supercheap Auto’s wildcard entry in the Indigenous Supercars round.

“Our team members embraced the task with enthusiasm, creativity, and commitment to their respective heritages.

“The final design is outstanding and a stunning piece of art. The livery design truly reflects the culture and totems of the Larrakia people, the traditional custodians of the Darwin region.

“We wish Zane Goddard and Supercheap Auto the best for a successful event.”

Wes McDougal has returned to Race Engineering duties to work on Car #888, while Triple Eight Team Principal Jamie Whincup will serve as Team Manager for the entry in Darwin.

Goddard will pair up with Craig Lowndes in the enduros, with a third straight appearance in the Great Race coming up for the Supercheap Auto wildcard.

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown weekend starts on Friday, June 16.

Racing Together students/artists

Lincoln Taylor, age 14, Kooma tribe

Karlai Warner, age 16, Kabi Kabi and Wakka Wakka tribes

Dylan Foster, age 17, Gunggari tribe

Ryan Jenyns, age 17, Ngemba and Weilwan tribes

Tayla Warner, age 18, Kabi Kabi and Wakka Wakka tribes

Ayesha Burke, age 20, Dharug tribe

Braedyn Cidoni, age 20, Mununjali tribe

Locky McHardy, age 20, Dharug tribe

Tristian Mitchell-Delaney, age 20, Quandamooka and Gangulu tribes

GALLERY: Triple Eight Supercars Indigenous livery for Car #888