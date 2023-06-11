Sports Sedan victories for Haynes and Caruso

Josh Haynes and Jordan Caruso took the Sunday race victories in the National Sports Sedan Series category at Winton.

Haynes was promoted to the lead on the back of many mistakes from top contenders in Race 2 and Caruso drove dominantly through the field to the Race 3 win.

Although never winning a race, Ashley Jarvis’ consistent top five finishes presented the Queensland driver with the round win.

Ricciardello started off pole position for Race 2 with Caruso behind and the Victorian driver came back with a overtake into the lead at Turn 1.

The 12-lap race was disrupted by a Safety Car period after the first lap due to Steve Tamasi hitting the wall at Turn 2, spinning on water off the track.

Alex Williams also went off on the back straight on the same lap after tagging Brad Shiels and cutting the #91’s tyre.

Ricciardello slowed during the Safety Car period and pitted to retire with a broken CV alongside Shiels.

This left Ashley Jarvis and Steven Lacey to be promoted and take second and third respectively.

The green flag flew with eight laps of racing to go and Jarvis took the lead on the next lap as reigning champion Caruso went straight off at Turn 1 as his throttle jammed open.

The brakes locked up for the #1 driver and he ended up stopped near the old Winton Motor Raceway pits.

Haynes, who started in third, promoted himself to the lead with five laps to go as Lacey went off at the back straight as he had a tyre come clean off the rim.

As the chequered flag fell, the #12 driver took the win with Jarvis and Michael Robinson behind him on the Race 2 podium.

Ashley Jarvis took off from pole for Race 3 as Haynes was not able to start due to a dead engine from the closing stages of Race 2.

The rolling start was good for Robinson as he snatched the lead at Turn 1, but Jarvis quickly took it back at the end of the same lap.

The #111 of Cameron spun around at the exit of Turn 2 but was able to re-join the field on his own accord.

Caruso, who started in 19th place, made his way through the field into second by Lap 3.

He then took the lead of the race with the overtake over Jarvis into Turn 10 on the same lap.

Ricciardello also moved up 18 places by Lap 4 to fight for the lead in third place.

He was then able to move into second past Jarvis on Lap 5 to mount his challenge to the leader, who was seven seconds up the road.

Drama hit Shiels on Lap 10 after his front left tyre started billowing smoke with a suspected broken camber and he lost his progress of 19 places in Race 3 to finish in 12th.

Caruso took the Race 3 victory more than 10 seconds ahead with Ricciardello second and Jarvis in third.

With the weekend victory, Jarvis left Round 1 as the current 2023 Sports Sedan Series leader.

The next National Sports Sedan Series round will be at Queensland Raceway on August 4-6.