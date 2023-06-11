Johnson’s third TCM round win in a row

A second place behind John Bowe in the final race was sufficient for Steven Johnson to take his third Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters round win in Russell Hancock’s Ford Mustang at Winton Motor Raceway.

From outside the front row, Bowe (Holden Torana A9X) won the drag to the first corner and narrowly headed Johnson throughout the 11-lap Race 3.

Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) slotted into third for a brief spell until he dropped to seventh.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Touring Car Masters. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Andrew Fisher (Torana) took over third for the duration after starting seventh and finished second overall while Bowe was third despite a DNF in Race 1.

Fisher was in front of a race-long tussle where he had Danny Buzadzic (Torana), Ryan Hansford (Torana) and Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore VC) chasing.

As Buzadzic held his spot, the battle was well and truly on between Hansford and Garwood.

The Commodore driver appeared to succeed with a move at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, but two corners later, he slipped wide and allowed Hansford and Zukanovic through.

They were followed by Cam Tilley (Valiant Pacer) and Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang).

Then followed Warren Trewin (Holden Monaro HQ) and Geoff Fane (Chev Camaro), who was turned around on the opening lap after contact with Peter Burnitt (Torana).

The latter was given a drive-through penalty and finished behind Fane and Ian Price (Ford Escort).

Johnson’s day started with victory in Race 2 where he led from start to finish. Initially Fisher was second ahead of Garwood until they had contact at Turn 9 on the fourth of 11 laps.

Garwood took over second while Fisher spun. Hansford came through the field to be third.

He passed Garwood before they had contact at Turn 12 which put the Torana off the track. Garwood reclaimed second to the flag but was subsequently penalised 30 seconds which dropped him to eighth.

Bowe was also a rear of grid starter, and he was next across the line.

That became second and he finished just in front of Buzadzic. Late in the race Zukanovic passed Tilley in what turned out to be fourth.

Fisher and Hansford overcame their dramas to be sixth and seventh, ahead of Fane, Karanfilovski, Burnitt, Trewin and Price.