Cox cops penalty over D’Alberto contact
Sunday 11th June, 2023 - 9:30am
Jordan Cox has been hit with a five-second penalty over his contact with Tony D’Alberto in Race 1 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia at Winton.
The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver almost turned around the #1 Honda Civic Type R when he forced his way past for fifth position at Turn 3 on Lap 1.
D’Alberto managed to straighten up before he went all the way around and they would go on to take the chequered flag still in fifth and sixth.
Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the TCR. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.
Such were the margins at the line, the five-second penalty for a driving infringement had the effect of reversing their positions for the final classification.
It also means they swap sides on the third row of the grid when Race 2 takes place this afternoon with a reverse top 10 for the start.
Cox will also lose ground in the title race, but retain fourth position in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series standings.
Jordan Cox makes a big lunge on Tony D’Alberto 🥊#SpeedSeriesAU #SCAutoTCR #RaceWinton #StanSportAU #Shannons @wwos @StanSportAU @TCRAustralia pic.twitter.com/rqt7aG4MMO
— Shannons SpeedSeries (@SpeedSeriesAU) June 10, 2023
In other judicial matters, fellow GRM driver Aaron Cameron had his fastest lap invalidated.
The #18 Peugeot 308 had been clocked on a 1:22.0706s on its ninth lap, which broke the old lap record by more than two seconds on a day when no one else was faster than a 1:25.6899s in racing conditions.
That had already raised eyebrows, but so too would a 0:24.6559s second sector around Winton Motor Raceway which was almost six seconds faster than his next-quickest second sector (30.6136s).
Race 2 starts at 12:30 local time/AEST, with the Stan Sport live stream underway at 09:30 AEST.
That stream can be seen for free by international viewers on Speedcafe.
Results: Race 1 Updated
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Cupra Leon Comp
|18
|26:02.2805
|2
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|18
|26:03.4686
|3
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|18
|26:10.7133
|4
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N Sedan
|18
|26:17.3497
|5
|1
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic FK7 TCR
|18
|26:20.2901
|6
|33
|Schaeffler GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|26:23.0188
|7
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|26:25.1512
|8
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|18
|26:26.0326
|9
|4
|Shannons Ins /Penrite Oil
|Clay Richards
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|18
|26:32.2781
|10
|115
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Tom Oliphant
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|18
|26:33.1118
|11
|22
|Challenge Motorsport
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|18
|26:34.4464
|12
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|26:35.0419
|13
|74
|Exclusive Switchboards
|Brad Harris
|Honda Civic FK7 TCR
|18
|26:57.5797
|14
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|17
|27:22.4715
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]