Cox cops penalty over D’Alberto contact

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 11th June, 2023 - 9:30am

Jordan Cox was issued a penalty over contact with Tony D'Alberto in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Race 1 at Winton. Picture: InSyde Media

Jordan Cox has been hit with a five-second penalty over his contact with Tony D’Alberto in Race 1 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia at Winton.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver almost turned around the #1 Honda Civic Type R when he forced his way past for fifth position at Turn 3 on Lap 1.

D’Alberto managed to straighten up before he went all the way around and they would go on to take the chequered flag still in fifth and sixth.

Such were the margins at the line, the five-second penalty for a driving infringement had the effect of reversing their positions for the final classification.

It also means they swap sides on the third row of the grid when Race 2 takes place this afternoon with a reverse top 10 for the start.

Cox will also lose ground in the title race, but retain fourth position in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series standings.

In other judicial matters, fellow GRM driver Aaron Cameron had his fastest lap invalidated.

The #18 Peugeot 308 had been clocked on a 1:22.0706s on its ninth lap, which broke the old lap record by more than two seconds on a day when no one else was faster than a 1:25.6899s in racing conditions.

That had already raised eyebrows, but so too would a 0:24.6559s second sector around Winton Motor Raceway which was almost six seconds faster than his next-quickest second sector (30.6136s).

Race 2 starts at 12:30 local time/AEST, with the Stan Sport live stream underway at 09:30 AEST.

That stream can be seen for free by international viewers on Speedcafe.

Results: Race 1 Updated

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Cupra Leon Comp 18 26:02.2805
2 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N TCR 18 26:03.4686
3 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Audi RS3 LMS TCR 18 26:10.7133
4 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N Sedan 18 26:17.3497
5 1 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic FK7 TCR 18 26:20.2901
6 33 Schaeffler GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR 18 26:23.0188
7 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 18 26:25.1512
8 14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 18 26:26.0326
9 4 Shannons Ins /Penrite Oil Clay Richards Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 18 26:32.2781
10 115 Ashley Seward Motorsport Tom Oliphant Alfa Romeo Giulietta 18 26:33.1118
11 22 Challenge Motorsport Iain McDougall Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 18 26:34.4464
12 41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Peugeot 308 TCR 18 26:35.0419
13 74 Exclusive Switchboards Brad Harris Honda Civic FK7 TCR 18 26:57.5797
14 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 17 27:22.4715

