Cox cops penalty over D’Alberto contact

Jordan Cox has been hit with a five-second penalty over his contact with Tony D’Alberto in Race 1 of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia at Winton.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver almost turned around the #1 Honda Civic Type R when he forced his way past for fifth position at Turn 3 on Lap 1.

D’Alberto managed to straighten up before he went all the way around and they would go on to take the chequered flag still in fifth and sixth.

Such were the margins at the line, the five-second penalty for a driving infringement had the effect of reversing their positions for the final classification.

It also means they swap sides on the third row of the grid when Race 2 takes place this afternoon with a reverse top 10 for the start.

Cox will also lose ground in the title race, but retain fourth position in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series standings.

In other judicial matters, fellow GRM driver Aaron Cameron had his fastest lap invalidated.

The #18 Peugeot 308 had been clocked on a 1:22.0706s on its ninth lap, which broke the old lap record by more than two seconds on a day when no one else was faster than a 1:25.6899s in racing conditions.

That had already raised eyebrows, but so too would a 0:24.6559s second sector around Winton Motor Raceway which was almost six seconds faster than his next-quickest second sector (30.6136s).

