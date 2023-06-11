BJR unveils Indigenous livery for #14 Camaro Supercar

Brad Jones Racing has unveiled a family-inspired Indigenous Supercars livery ahead of the Darwin Triple Crown, for the #14 Camaro of Bryce Fullwood.

His pink Chevrolet Camaro features new artwork, created by the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation (MAC) which services the Albury-Wodonga area in which the team is based.

The key themes are Elders, the Wiradjuri land around Albury, and family, the latter of which aligns with BJR and Car #14 major sponsor Middy’s Electrical being family-run businesses.

Middy’s, headed by Nicholas Middendorp, has effectively adopted Fullwood as one of its own also, having backed him since his karting days and through Super2.

The purple flower which MAC’s artists have created is symbolic of that family theme, while the aqua green flower represents Elders in the community that we look to with respect and for guidance.

Furthermore, the Murray River, the beating heart of the Bungambrawatha area (Wiradjuri name), is represented through the blue lines which run along the car.

Fullwood, himself from the Northern Territory, said, “Darwin has always meant family for me and I am so proud to be able to represent that with this livery thanks to the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation.

“MAC has delivered a very distinct and remarkable artwork that fills me with pride to be able to race.

“My family and the Middy’s Electrical family have supported and given me strength over my entire racing career and the theme resonates strongly with me.

“We’ve achieved some good results so far this year and have had some very positive signs and some definite pace, so that gives me a lot of hope coming into Darwin. I’m very excited for this round and feel like we have quite a bit of potential.

“The Indigenous Round is a very special event in our sport and to be able to have that in a place like Darwin, where the community is so strong is important.”

MAC’s Carla Tunstall explained, “BJR’s General Manager, Chris [Westwood], approached Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation in mid-April to see if we would like to be a part of designing the Indigenous design livery for BJR’s cars.

“After having a think about which MAC programme should design the Indigenous livery, the Planned Activity Group (PAG), which is a social group for our local Elders that promotes physical activity, cognitive stimulation, good nutrition, emotional wellbeing and social inclusion, was the main choice, as it aligns with this year’s NAIDOC theme – k ‘For Our Elders’.

“Over the next few PAG meetings, the Elders worked on the design, with a few of the Elders expressing to MAC staff that they had ‘a new lease on life’ after being given the opportunity to participate in this project.

“All the Elders who participated in the project are excited to see the final results of their work.”

The #14 BJR unveil follows those of the Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Camaro and the Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Camaro, with the Jack Smith SCT Logistics Camaro to be shown off in coming days.

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown takes place at Hidden Valley on June 16-18.

PHOTOS: BJR Supercars Indigenous livery for Car #14