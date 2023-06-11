Alex Rins suffers double leg break in Italy MotoGP Sprint crash

Alex Rins will need multiple operations after suffering a doubly broken leg in the MotoGP Sprint at Mugello in Italy.

The LCR rider’s incident on Lap 4 of 11 was not broadcast on the world feed, perhaps due to its apparently gruesome nature, but is thought to have occurred at the fast Arrabiata 1 corner.

His team has advised via social media, “Alex Rins has suffered a fracture to his tibia and fibula.

“The rider will undergo a first surgery this evening [Saturday, local time] at the Careggi University Hospital (Florence), where doctors will attach an external fixator to stabilise his right leg and reduce swelling.

“He will remain under observation, and once cleared, he will return to Spain to undergo a final surgery.”

With events at the Sachsenring and Assen coming up on the next two weekends, Rins is likely to miss those two at the very least, although the summer break then follows.

It leaves the Honda contingent down to just one rider each from the factory team and LCR at Mugello after Joan Mir withdrew due to hand injuries arising from a crash in Friday practice.

Marc Marquez was second-best of anyone not riding a Ducati, finishing seventh on his Repsol Honda after early-race contact with Jack Miller, who took the chequered flag one spot ahead on his Red Bull KTM.