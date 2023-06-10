VIDEO: Winton SpeedSeries Saturday highlights

Highlights from all of the Saturday action in the Shannons SpeedSeries at Winton, featuring the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series, National Trans Am Series, Australian Formula Ford Series, S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, and Precision National Sports Sedans Series.

Sunday’s coverage begins at 09:30 AEST, live and ad-free on Stan Sport in Australia, and free on Speedcafe for international viewers.