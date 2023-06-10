Tickford reveals Waters Indigenous livery

Tickford Racing has revealed the Indigenous livery for Cameron Waters’ Ford Mustang Supercar, inspired by his Mildura roots and his own name.

The #6 Monster Energy Mustang has had new details added in the form of artwork from Jedess Hudson for the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

The look is Inspired by Waters’ connection to the Mildura region and the deep-rooted Aboriginal spirituality associated with the land.

According to Hudson, it depicts the fluidity, power, and ever-changing nature of water, reflecting the dynamic and fast-paced nature of motorsport.

“Water also holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for many Indigenous peoples,” she explained.

“It represents life, purity, and regeneration. By incorporating the element of water into the artwork the team is paying tribute to the region and Traditional Owners of the land.”

Tickford Racing CEO Tim Edwards added, “We believe in the power of sport to bring people together and celebrate diversity.

“Through the liveries we are taking to Darwin on each of our cars we aim to foster greater understanding and appreciation for the culture and history of Australia’s First Nations.”

The unveil follows those of the #5 James Courtney and #56 Declan Fraser Tickford Mustangs.

The Darwin Triple Crown takes place at Hidden Valley on June 16-18.