Price fastest in Finke Prologue

Toby Price’s bid for three straight Tatts Finke Desert Race victories in Cars has kicked off with the fastest lap in the Method Race Wheels Prologue.

The eight-time King of the Desert was therefore quickest in the Extreme 2WD class in his Red Bull Trophy Truck, while the Ford Performance/Walkinshaw Performance Ranger Raptor topped the Production 4WD class by a big margin.

Price beat his 2022 Prologue effort by six seconds in clocking a 4:36.710s time around the 8.3km Alice Springs course and will therefore be first of the four-wheelers to head off for the 226km journey down to Aputula (Finke) tomorrow.

“I thought it was going to be slipperier than it was,” said Price.

“At the third turn we were on two wheels, so it worked out pretty quick – there was some grip there.

“We’ve just got to get through Day 1 and back Day 2, but we’re in a good position so it’s happy days.”

While Price’s pace was impressive, Polaris Motorsport Australia Offroad Championship regular and fellow Extreme 2WD entrant Beau Robinson finished the Prologue just 2.257s off top spot.

His brother Travis Robinson ended up third at 8.105s further back, in the first of the Pro Buggy class entries.

Josh Howells (Pro Buggy) was fourth and Aaron James, who is looking for another Pro Buggy class victory after finishing second outright last year, fifth.

Rounding out the outright top 10 were Greg Gartner (Extreme 2WD), Toby Whateley (Extreme 2WD), Shannon Rentsch (Pro Buddy), Brent Martin (Prolite Buggy), and Brent Smoothy (Extreme 4WD).

Price earned $2000 for his efforts while James Cook score $1000 thanks to Prologue title sponsor Method Race Wheels for being fastest of the SXS contingent, in 19th outright.

In the factory-backed Ford Ranger Raptor, Brad Lovell was 80th outright with a time of 6:02.462s, 1:14.463s faster than his nearest rival in the Production 4WD class which is comprised also of a 76 Toyota Landcruiser (Adam Jiear) and a Mitsubishi MK Triton (Jordan Lawson).

The outbound leg for the Cars field starts tomorrow at 07:30 local time/08:00 ACST.

Results: Prologue Top 10