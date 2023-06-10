Johnson furthers TCM lead

While his nearest rivals in the Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters title chase suffered race-ending dramas, Steve Johnson continued on his winning way when he took the Ford Mustang to victory in Race 1.

Johnson came off pole position at Winton to lead throughout and win ahead of Adam Garwood in the former Gerard McLeod Holden Commodore, with Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) in third spot.

Ryan Hansford (Torana) held second for all but the last 200 metres. He had weathered the challenge for position from Garwood who, for a moment, had the spot at Turn 11 on Lap 8 until he slipped wide.

Out of the last corner on the final lap, Hansford’s Torana had a major electrical drama that stopped it.

Andrew Fisher (Torana) picked up places to take fourth ahead of Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang) and Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer).

Geoff Fane would have been next, but he speared off at Turn 11 on the last lap and surrendered seventh to Warren Trewin (Holden Monaro).

Peter Burnitt (A9X) finished ahead of Ian Price in his Improved Production Ford Escort, despite a wild moment between Turns 5 and 6 a couple of laps from the end.

Earlier Marcus Zukanovic was an early retiree with a blown power steering hose. John Bowe was a non-starter after his Torana suffered technical dramas in the Trophy Race.

That was the first race of Round 3, with the top 10 from qualifying reversed, and starting and finishing points on offer only.

Fisher won the drag to the first corner to lead ahead of Zukanovic and Karanfilovski. Back in the pack, Burnitt checked up, Trewin spun, and Tilley took to the grass to avoid any carnage.

Fisher went on to a resounding all the way win. Bowe quickly moved up to second place and seemed assured of holding the position until the start of the final lap when the Torana went onto seven cylinders.

When Bowe was second, Garwood was able to pull a passing move on Zukanovic at Turn 1 and would finish second ahead of the Falcon driver while Buzadzic was fourth.

From 10th, Johnson came through to fifth and Tilley recovered to finish sixth.