Clemente puts Cupra on TCR pole at Winton

Michael Clemente and Cupra have their first pole positions in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, in Round 3 at a chilly Winton.

Clemente, who christened his then brand-new Leon Competicion with a win in the previous round of the season at Phillip Island, set a 1:24.8140s in Qualifying 2 to better Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series leader Bailey Sweeny by 0.0514s.

Lachlan Mineeff (Audi RS 3 LMS) was quickest after the first flyers on a 1:26.8332s, then Sweeny clocked a new benchmark of 1:25.1873s in his Hyundai i30 N as tyres continued to come up to temperature.

Clemente was second at that point but found another six tenths of a second to move up to provisional pole position on his third flying lap, with Sweeny setting a 1:24.8654s.

That was as quick as they would go, while Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30 N Sedan) ended up third in the 10-minute hit-out on a 1:25.1432s, from Tony D’Alberto (Honda Civic Type R), Zac Soutar (Audi), Aaron Cameron (Peugeot 308), Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot), Jordan Cox (Peugeot), Mineeff, and Tom Oliphant (Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce).

Earlier, in Qualifying 1, Clemente was quickest on a 1:25.2355s while Oliphant lifted himself into the last spot in the top 10 with a 1:26.1388s on his final lap.

That effort bumped Kody Garland (Peugeot) out of Q2 before debutant Clay Richards (Audi), who had an off at the Turn 5 sweeper during the session, just missed out on advancing when he improved to 11th on a 1:26.2033s.

He will share Row 6 with Garland, while Iain McDougall (Audi) and Brad Harris (Honda), the latter of whom was also in the green stuff at the sweeper, bring up the rear of the grid for the opening race this afternoon at 16:10 local time/AEST.

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Cupra Leon Comp 1:24.8140 2 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N TCR 1:24.8654 0:00.0514 3 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N Sedan 1:25.1432 0:00.3292 4 1 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic FK7 TCR 1:25.3190 0:00.5050 5 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Audi RS3 LMS TCR 1:25.4088 0:00.5948 6 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 1:25.5554 0:00.7414 7 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 1:25.6580 0:00.8440 8 33 Schaeffler GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR 1:25.6795 0:00.8655 9 14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 1:25.6875 0:00.8735 10 115 Ashley Seward Motorsport Tom Oliphant Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:25.8131 0:00.9991

