BJR unveils R&J Batteries Indigenous livery

Brad Jones Racing has unveiled its Indigenous livery for the Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Camaro Supercar ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Like team-mate Macauley Jones’ #96 Camaro, Car #8 has been adorned in artwork created by the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation (MAC) which services the same Albury-Wodonga area in which the squad is based.

The livery is inspired by MAC’s logo and contains symbols of the region.

The yellow and white circle with the four half-circle symbols on the door and roof of the Heimgartner machine represent meeting places, being these where the MAC works with the community (Wodonga, Wangaratta and Koori First Steps Preschool).

Wavy dots and lines that run from the nose to the tail of the car are symbolic of the natural landscape in the Murray and Ovens region, including the various rivers and mountains.

The four wavy dot lines that intertwine across the bodywork of the #8 Camaro represent the four major rivers in the region, namely the Murray River which runs between Albury and Wodonga, the Ovens River and the King River in Wangaratta, and the Broken River in Benalla.

Heimgartner said, “The car looks incredible; the way the artwork has been integrated into the livery is very cool and I’m blown away.

“I’m proud to be able to drive the R&J Batteries car in this livery – the meaning, the symbolism and what it represents to the team and the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation is pretty special.”

Team Owner Brad Jones added, “We wanted to work very closely with local groups for the Indigenous round and keep our cars as close to home as possible and Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation was a perfect fit.

“The land that we live and work on is very special and we are so proud to be able to take elements of that into the Indigenous round in Darwin.

“Even though we’re racing almost 4000 kilometres away, we’ll be representing our region and the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation.

“I have to thank to Mungabareena group for their contribution and efforts to work with our team creating this design.

“They’ve done such an excellent job and what they’ve achieved looks amazing.”

MAC’s Carlson Tunstall explained, “Me and Chris [Westwood, BJR General Manager] were brainstorming some ideas [and] I just happened to show him the design on the MAC work shirts, with the design being part of MAC’s branding.

“He mentioned that the colour scheme of the design would be perfect for Brad Jones Racing’s R&J Batteries Camaro.

“MAC is very thankful to Brad Jones Racing for giving the organisation the opportunity to work together to design the Indigenous design livery for their cars.”

The Hidden Valley event is Supercars’ official Indigenous round, with a number of liveries having been released already.

Practice takes place on Friday, June 16 in the Northern Territory.

GALLERY: BJR Supercars Indigenous livery for Car #8