Bagnaia tops Italy MotoGP practice, Miller and Quartararo forced into Q1

The Ducati Team’s Francesco Bagnaia has topped Friday practice for the Italy MotoGP round at Mugello.

The results means he, and the rest of the top 10, are already safely through to Qualifying 2 for Round 6 of the season, but the same cannot be said for his previous team-mate or his predecessor as world champion.

Jack Miller finished 0.726s off the pace, and 0.327s outside the top 10, in 14th position on a 1:46.162s after being caught out by a yellow flag on a hot lap, with Monster Energy Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo a further 0.046s and one position further back.

In the closing minutes of Practice 2, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez used a tow off Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales to go quickest with a 1:45.691s.

He was bettered within a minute by Honda stablemate Alex Rins, who clocked a 1:45.517s on one of the LCR-entered RC213V motorcycles, before the Bologna bullets fired back.

Bagnaia wheeled his Desmosedici to a 1:45.436s and Mooney VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi subsequently went just 0.063s slower.

While Miller was mid-field, it was not all bad news for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, with Brad Binder claiming fourth on a 1:45.554s, ahead of Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Team), Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati), and Marquez on the aforementioned lap time.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), who gritted his teeth after a cycling crash on the day prior left him in pain, and Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati), while Maverick Viñales missed the cut on the other factory Aprilia entry by 0.011s.

Honda’s Joan Mir, who is 22nd on the combined timesheet, has withdrawn due to “damage around the fifth finger of the right hand”, according to a team statement.

His injury was caused by a crash midway through Practice 2 at Turn 1.

Action resumes tonight (AEST) with Free Practice leading straight into Qualifying 1.