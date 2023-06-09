VIDEO: The Gen2 and Gen3 rear wings compared
Friday 9th June, 2023 - 4:12pm
Brad Jones explains how the Gen3 Camaro Supercar generates so much less downforce than the Gen2 ZB Commodore, as well as a history of the Gurney flap.
