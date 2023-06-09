> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: The Gen2 and Gen3 rear wings compared

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 9th June, 2023 - 4:12pm

Gen3 Supercars downforce

Brad Jones explains why the Gen3 Supercars have so much less downforce than their Gen2 predecessors did

Brad Jones explains how the Gen3 Camaro Supercar generates so much less downforce than the Gen2 ZB Commodore, as well as a history of the Gurney flap.

