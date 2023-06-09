VIDEO: Scott McLaughlin flies after hitting kerb

Scott McLaughlin has taken to social media to publish a wild airborne moment during IndyCar testing at Road America.

The Team Penske driver ran wide exiting Turn 1 of the Wisconsin circuit, his #3 Chevrolet flying into the air when it hit the rumble strips.

“Speed bumps on racetracks are bad.. flew car 85ft [over 25 metres] and put a hole in the underwing, but we good. #thirsty3s,” he wrote on Twitter.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Turn 1 / Road America. Speed bumps on racetracks are bad.. flew car 85ft and put a hole in the underwing, but we good. #thirsty3s pic.twitter.com/rpNhYybYWq — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) June 8, 2023

Road America hosts the next event of the 2023 IndyCar season, in a week’s time, and was resurfaced in full during the most recent off-season.

According to its announcement at the time, great care was taken to ensure that the new bitumen was faithful to the shape of the circuit as it was.

That included surveys to “ensure that the track width, camber angles, and curbing locations were accurate within a tenth of an inch.”

An IndyCar spokesperson has advised that the category is working with Road America to adjust some of the kerbing ahead of next weekend’s race, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

McLaughlin is currently seventh in the IndyCar Series after finishing seventh last time out at Detroit.

Practice at Road America starts on Friday, June 16 (local time).