Tickford unveils #56 Indigenous livery

Tickford Racing has unveiled the Indigenous livery for Declan Fraser’s #56 Ford Mustang Supercar ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

As was the case for team-mate James Courtney’s #5 Mustang, the new look for the Tradie Racing entry has been designed by North Queensland artist Jedess Hudson, showcasing showcases her ancestors’ skills as resourceful craftsmen and women.

“Our people had a deep understanding of environment,” said Hudson.

“They developed sophisticated techniques for hunting, fishing, tool-making, shelter construction, and resource management.

“I guess you could say they were the first ‘Tradies’.”

Fellow North Queenslander Fraser added, “I feel privileged to be driving a car that celebrates Indigenous culture at what is sure to be a highlight on the Supercars calendar.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend and listening and learning more about our rich cultural heritage.”

The Hidden Valley event is Supercars’ official Indigenous Round, with all teams commissioning special liveries to mark the occasion.

Fraser, the 2022 Dunlop Super2 Series winner, will be making his first start at the Darwin circuit.

Action starts on Friday, June 16 with two practice sessions for the Repco Supercars Championship field, followed by qualifying and Race 13 of the season on the Saturday, and another pair of encounters on the Sunday.