Team 18 looking to grow engineering workforce

Team 18 is on the hunt for a Technical Director to bolster its engineering workforce.

The Mount Waverley-based Supercars squad has become a more independent operation in the Gen3 era, with its race cars built in-house for the first time and thus bearing its own chassis designations, namely ‘T18-001’ and ‘T18-002’.

It has also opted to stand alone with respect to engineering after several years in an alliance with Triple Eight, a move which team owner Charlie Schwerkolt says has given drivers Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom more freedom to tailor their Camaros to their liking.

Team 18 retained Bathurst 1000 winner Richard Hollway and Manuel Sanchez as their respective Race Engineers, making for a fourth straight season for the latter on Winterbottom’s #18 entry.

However, it is now looking to add a Technical Director to the crew.

“We just want to strengthen our group, really,” Team Manager Bruin Beasley told Speedcafe.

“We think we’ve got an opportunity to get someone onboard who might be able to contribute and make us stronger.

“As we’re growing as a team and trying to get bigger and stronger and do stuff internally, we’re looking to get the right person to help in that engineering group and steer the direction a bit.”

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship resumes next week with the Betr Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley, on June 16-18.

CLICK HERE for more on the Team 18 Technical Director position on JobStop.com