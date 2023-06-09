SpeedSeries Wrap: Carroll taken to hospital after S5000 incident

S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship

Nic Carroll has been taken to hospital with a hand injury after a dramatic incident in S5000 practice at the Winton Shannons SpeedSeries event.

There was contact between he and Mark Rosser early in Practice 1, with the latter’s car lifting up on two wheels.

Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Aaron Cameron topped both sessions and finished three tenths of a second ahead of Australian Drivers’ Championship leader Joey Mawson overall.

James Golding was third from Jordan Boys and last round winner Cooper Webster.

National Trans Am Series

National Trans Am Series leader James Moffat was fastest overall after two practice sessions for Round 3 of the season.

In his Mustang, he edged out Camaro driver Brett Holdsworth by 0.12s while third in the combined outings was Lochie Dalton (Mustang).

Quickest in session one and fourth overall was Ben Grice ahead of Owen Kelly, Edan Thornburrow, Cody Gillis and Nash Morris. Elliot Barbour (Camaro) and Jackson Rice (Mustang) completed the top 10.

The first outing was interrupted with a red flag midway through and concluded under another.

Josh Webster triggered the first when spun his Mustang onto the infield at Turn 4 and was stuck on the wet grass.

The second came when Tyler Everingham (Mustang) stopped at Turn 7 with a broken gearbox.

Grice headed the session from Moffat with Barbour just behind. Dalton was next in front of Thornburrow, Rice and Kelly, with Holdsworth, Morris and Tom Hayman (Mustang) completing the top 10.

Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters

After Holden Torana drivers went one, two and three in practice, the top qualifying spot at the third round of the Touring Car Masters went the way of Ford Mustang driver Steve Johnson.

Johnson left it until late in the session to eclipse fastest from practice, John Bowe, while Ryan Hansford almost bumped him from second as the chequered flag emerged.

Fourth-fastest was Adam Garwood (Holden Commodore) while Danny Buzadzic (Torana) pulled out a late fast time to demote Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon) and Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer).

Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series

A disappointing field of six V8 Touring Cars rolled out for practice in Round 2.

Jude Bargwanna in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Falcon FG was the quickest, in front of Jamie Tilley (Notlaw Racing FG), Tony Evangelou (ANT Racing Falcon BA), Jim Pollicina (Holden Commodore VE), and Tony Auddino and Jason Foley in their Falcon BFs.

Australian Formula Ford Series

Team Sonic scored the top three qualifying spots for the fourth round of the Australian Formula Ford Series with Mygale pilots Matt Hillyer fractionally over Jake Santalucia by 0.09s while Conor Somers was third.

Synergy Motorsport’s Eddy Beswick (Spectrum) was next best in front of Borland Racing’s Xavier Kokai (Spectrum) while series leader Zak Lobko (Colin Hill Engineering Mygale) was sixth.

Precision International Sports Sedans

The whole Sports Sedans found the track warmer and drier for their second practice session where reigning title holder Jordan Caruso (Audi A4/Chev) led the way by three tenths of a second over the returning 11-time season winner Tony Ricciardello (Alfa Romeo GTV/Chev).

Third-fastest of the 27 entries was Josh Haynes in Phil Crompton’s Ford Mustang Trans Am, ahead of Steve Tamasi (Holden Calibra/Chev), Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/turbo Rotary), Steve Lacey (Chev Camaro) and Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev).

