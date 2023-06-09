Speedcafe launches Speedsales.com.au, Australia’s Motorsport Marketplace

Speedcafe.com is set to launch its rebranded motorsport classifieds site as Speedsales.com.au.

Speedsales.com.au will consolidate the assets of Speedcafe Classifieds and Motorsportsales, which is owned by Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg.

The new platform is set to be a portal for all motorsport-related products including bikes, cars, parts, memorabilia, racing apparel, simulators, tools, transporters, trailers and more.

Listings on the site will be broken down into real race categories, allowing for users to quickly search what they are looking for.

The site will be free to list, with upgrade options available such as featured listings for those looking for a quick sale or extra exposure for their listing.

The launch of the new classifieds site was mentioned during the new ownership announcement for Speedcafe.com last year, when it was revealed that Begg’s Motorsportsales.com.au would be reshaped and driven through the Speedcafe.com group of entities.

Begg was pleased to announce the launch of Speedsales.

“We are extremely proud to launch Speedsales.com.au, which we believe will quickly become known as the go-to marketplace for race cars, karts and performance vehicles in Australia,” he said.

“The move sees two well-recognised brands in the Australian motorsport sector join forces to create a single user-friendly platform that will be able to cater for a significant volume of listings while taking advantage of Speedcafe.com’s ever-growing reach.”

The Speedsales.com.au web and mobile sites are now live, while an Apple and Android app is set to be launched in mid-June.