Ricciardo named ESPN F1 commentator

Daniel Ricciardo has been named by the United States’ ESPN as part of an alternate commentary team for three Formula 1 races.

Ricciardo and actor/comedian Will Arnett will host The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett at the three remaining North American grands prix of the season, those of Canada, the United States (Circuit of The Americas), and Las Vegas.

The West Australian, who returned to Red Bull Racing this year as its Third Driver, will be in attendance in Montreal along with an array of guests to provide commentary, while Arnett will participate remotely.

“This is going to be a hoot,” said Ricciardo.

“As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates.

“We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

Kate Jackson, ESPN Vice President, Production, said, “As Formula 1’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it.

“Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge.

“And we’re very excited to be working with Will. He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”

The alternate telecast will air on ESPN2 while sister network ABC carries the more traditional presentation.

It will be produced by Omaha Productions, founded by former NFL player Peyton Manning, who created the Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli telecast which served as the inspiration for The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett in 2021.

Arnett has acted in Arrested Development and 30 Rock, co-hosts the SmartLess podcast, and has worked with two-time World Drivers’ Champion Mika Hakkinen on his former podcast.

“The more I learn about Formula 1, the more I’m intrigued by it,” he said.

“The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel.

“We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

The Canadian Grand prix takes place from June 16-18 (local time), with ESPN’s alternate telecast kicking off five minutes before race start on the Sunday.