PHOTOS: Ford Mustang GT3 revealed
Friday 9th June, 2023 - 9:00pm
The Ford Mustang GT3 has been revealed at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Almost 18 months on from its confirmation, Ford showed the new GT3 with a striking Troy Lee Designs livery that previews new Ford Performance branding.
Making its track debut in 2024, the GT3 will be use a 5.4-litre V8 Coyote produced by Ford's long-time rallying partner M-Sport, while the chassis is the work of Multimatic, responsible for the GT that delivered Ford a Le Mans class win in 2016.
