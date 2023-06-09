Mostert off the market

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert is engaged to partner Riarne Marwood, who has shared the news over social media.

The Mobil 1 Optus Ford Mustang driver proposed to Marwood ahead of the fourth round of the 2023 Repco Supercars round, the Ned Whisky Tasmania Supersprint.

“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life than saying yes to spending my forever with you Chaz,” she wrote to social media.

The couple has been together since 2016, when Marwood was a Miss Supercars semi-finalist.

The news comes after Mostert became a confirmed starter in the 24 Hours of Spa, which will take place at the legendary Spa -Francorchamps circuit in Belgium at the end of this month.

Mostert will race alongside a yet-to-be confirmed line-up with Kenny Habul’s two-time Bathurst 12 Hour-winning outfit, SunEnergy1 Racing.

Ahead of Spa, Mostert and the Supercars circuit head to Hidden Valley, Darwin, for Round 5 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, with the #2 Walkinshaw Andretti driver currently third in the championship standings.