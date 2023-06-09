> Features > Live Streams
LIVE: Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 6
Friday 9th June, 2023 - 8:00pm
Catch all the action from Round 6 of the 2023 Speedcafe Series Championship at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Speedcafe.com.
Read the Round 6 Preview here.Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]