Canadian GP ‘not at risk’ insist F1 as fires rage

F1 is adamant the Canadian GP is not at risk despite raging wildfires that have caused widespread devastation.

The situation is not too dissimilar to the recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as F1 monitored events in the region where flooding ultimately proved deadly, displaced thousands from their homes, and forced the cancellation of the race in Imola.

Throughout May, fires across Canada were caused by above-normal temperatures and dry conditions. Those most recently in the state of Quebec were sparked by lightning strikes earlier this month.

The smoke from the fires, however, has spread as far south as the United States cities of Detroit, New York, Washington and Philadelphia.

F1, however, has been given assurances that Montréal, in Quebec, and sited 500 miles away from the primary fire zone, remains unaffected and that the “air quality is good”, according to a spokesperson, who added that “the event is not at risk”.

As with the incident in Imola, F1 is currently actively engaged in ongoing dialogue with the Canadian GP promoter, the relevant authorities, as well as its own health and safety team that is currently on the ground ahead of the event.

It is understood the current level of air quality in Montréal is better than in other cities visited by F1 throughout the year, with no restrictions placed on residents to either remains indoors or restrict their outdoor movements.

The upcoming weather forecast has indicated that any smoke from the fires will not veer towards Montréal, and that rain is also forecast that will aid the situation.

The F1 Incident Management Group is naturally monitoring the situation carefully and on a regular basis.