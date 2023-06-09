Cameron sets pace in Winton TCR Practice 2
Friday 9th June, 2023 - 2:36pm
Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Aaron Cameron has set the fastest lap after two practice sessions for Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Winton.
Cameron wheeled his #18 308 to a late 1:26.2111s to pip 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series winner Tony D’Alberto to top spot in Practice 2 by 0.0745s.
As was the case in Practice 1, the field started lapping under the 90-second mark on their third flyers, with the morning’s pace-setter, Michael Clemente (Cupra Leon Competicion), leading the way on a 1:27.7588s.
D’Alberto (Honda Civic Type R) set a 1:27.0361s next time through before Clemente hit back with a 1:26.8051s and 1:26.4734s on consecutive laps.
D’Alberto responded with a 1:26.3519s on his seventh flyer, and that remained the benchmark until Cameron clocked a 1:26.2300s in the final five minutes.
He followed that up immediately with a 1:26.2111s while D’Alberto consolidated second place with a 1:26.2856s with just over two minutes to go.
Bailey Sweeny (Hyundai i30 N) ended up third on a 1:26.3940s, from Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot 308) on a 1:26.4110s and Clemente.
Rounding out the top 10 in the 14-car field were Lachlan Mineeff (Audi RS 3 LMS), Zac Soutar (Audi), Brad Harris (Audi), Clay Richards (Audi), and Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30 N Sedan).
Richards finished 0.5560s off the pace with a best time of 1:26.7671s after effectively missing the entirety of Practice 1 in his debut weekend due to a power steering issue.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:26.2111
|2
|1
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic FK7 TCR
|1:26.2856
|0:00.0745
|3
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|1:26.3940
|0:00.1829
|4
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:26.4110
|0:00.1999
|5
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Cupra Leon Comp
|1:26.4734
|0:00.2623
|6
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|1:26.5356
|0:00.3245
|7
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|1:26.5540
|0:00.3429
|8
|74
|Exclusive Switchboards
|Brad Harris
|Honda Civic FK7 TCR
|1:26.6389
|0:00.4278
|9
|4
|Shannons Ins /Penrite Oil
|Clay Richards
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|1:26.7671
|0:00.5560
|10
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N Sedan
|1:26.9175
|0:00.7064
|11
|33
|Schaeffler GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:27.1790
|0:00.9679
|12
|115
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Tom Oliphant
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|1:27.2964
|0:01.0853
|13
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:27.3881
|0:01.1770
|14
|22
|Challenge Motorsport
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS3 LMS SEQ
|1:27.7966
|0:01.5855
