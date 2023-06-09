Cameron sets pace in Winton TCR Practice 2

Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Aaron Cameron has set the fastest lap after two practice sessions for Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Winton.

Cameron wheeled his #18 308 to a late 1:26.2111s to pip 2022 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series winner Tony D’Alberto to top spot in Practice 2 by 0.0745s.

As was the case in Practice 1, the field started lapping under the 90-second mark on their third flyers, with the morning’s pace-setter, Michael Clemente (Cupra Leon Competicion), leading the way on a 1:27.7588s.

D’Alberto (Honda Civic Type R) set a 1:27.0361s next time through before Clemente hit back with a 1:26.8051s and 1:26.4734s on consecutive laps.

D’Alberto responded with a 1:26.3519s on his seventh flyer, and that remained the benchmark until Cameron clocked a 1:26.2300s in the final five minutes.

He followed that up immediately with a 1:26.2111s while D’Alberto consolidated second place with a 1:26.2856s with just over two minutes to go.

Bailey Sweeny (Hyundai i30 N) ended up third on a 1:26.3940s, from Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot 308) on a 1:26.4110s and Clemente.

Rounding out the top 10 in the 14-car field were Lachlan Mineeff (Audi RS 3 LMS), Zac Soutar (Audi), Brad Harris (Audi), Clay Richards (Audi), and Josh Buchan (Hyundai i30 N Sedan).

Richards finished 0.5560s off the pace with a best time of 1:26.7671s after effectively missing the entirety of Practice 1 in his debut weekend due to a power steering issue.

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia qualifying kicks off at 11:50 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 2