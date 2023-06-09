Brisbane Speedway community calls for new venue after Archerfield closure

The Brisbane Speedway fraternity is leading calls for a replacement facility located within the immediate vicinity of Brisbane City following the closure of Archerfield Speedway.

Archerfield, which opened in 1979, hosted its final event last Saturday after the venue was sold to property developers, with no clear alternative venue in its place.

“There are other speedways in Queensland,” said Kathy Kelly, one half of the promotions team that has guided Archerfield for the last 23 years. “The powers-that-be keeps citing this as a reason not to build a new Brisbane track but without a world class facility in the capital of the state, the sport will not grow or expand. There is no hesitation when it comes to building new football stadiums, but motorsport seems to get the rough end every time.”

Kelly continued, “The tracks in the country are great – I don’t want to take anything away from them. But there is an entire industry here in Brisbane that relies on the sport, providing jobs and an economic impact to the local community that can’t be understated”.

“We have tried to open discussions with Sterling Hinchcliffe (the Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport), but all we have received is a letter from his representative effectively saying that ‘The relocation of a speedway poses several challenges, one of which is environmental. The Queensland Government supports the sport of speedway and will continue to engage with Speedway Australia’”.

Archerfield Speedway has been a staple of the local community for over 40 years, hosting National and International events over its years of operation.

Bennie Bishop from Speedway Australia said, “The relationship with the Queensland Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport and Speedway Australia is very strong. They recognise the value of speedway to Queensland, and we look forward to working with them on all opportunities for the sport”.

One notable driver who voiced his thanks for his experiences at the track was 10-time World of Outlaws Sprintcar Champion, Donny Schatz. In a pre-recorded piece that was aired on the final night, Schatz remembered fondly his time at Archerfield.

“I had some of the most fun times of my life there, and I’ve had the great fortune to travel the world doing this,” Schatz said. “One of my best races was there, lapping the field in the 50 lapper. That’s something that won’t happen again, especially not at Archerfield.”

Images: The Last Race at Archerfield Speedway.

“It wasn’t the shiniest place, but man, it had character. Lots of character, and history. The people that came there and supported it, the racers, the fans, the safety crew – everyone had a passion for it, everyone loved going there. But that’s change for you. There’s nothing we can do about it, but at least we have the memories we made there,” said Schatz.

Popular US-based dirt track racer Rico Abreu reiterated Schatz’s comments. “I loved coming over to race, I love watching online, and I want to say thanks to John and Kathy Kelly for the opportunity to race at what was an amazing facility”, the two-time Chilli Bowl winner said.

Darren Jensen is a local with over 30 years racing at Archerfield. “I had a lot of success there, and a lot of the opposite too. It’s all just memories now, and I’ve got no regrets”.

Luke Oldfield, the winner of the last ever event at Archerfield, said it best in an interview before the event. “I grew up here, was pushed around the place in a pram. I’ve been racing here 21 years and now my kids have grown up here as well – it’s going to leave a big hole to fill”.

“The sport in Brisbane will survive and go on, but without a track in Brisbane it’s going to be tough for it to thrive”.