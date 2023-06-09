2023 Winternationals underway at Willowbank

Professional Qualifying for the 2023 Gulf Western Oil Winternationals commenced Friday, with more than 350 teams taking part in the biggest event on the Australian Drag Racing Calendar at Queensland’s Willowbank Raceway.

Top Fuel Funny Car only had one qualifying session late in the day, in rapidly cooling temperatures. Championship contender Brandon Gosbell had a scare when the throttle of his Rocket Industries Mustang hung open in the burnout, with Gosbell doing a masterful job to keep the car under control after the unintended half track burnout.

Justin Walshe in the opposite lane had his run cut short but tyre shake, caught out by the changing conditions.

The next pair saw newcomer Adam Murrihy and veteran Anthony Begley line up. Murrihy had problems early, which was nothing compared to the fireball Begley experienced. The car appeared to be on a solid pass, but with little warning the car lit up from under the body with fan photos showing the cockpit fully engulfed. Begley escaped unharmed from the incident, but the fire puts doubt into his participation in the remainder of the event.

The only car to get down the racetrack in Q1 for Top Fuel Funny car was Morice McMillin in the Aeroflow Camry Funny Car, who streaked to a 4.89 at only 279 mph after shutting the car off early.

Pro Alcohol was arguably the highlight of professional qualifying. Rookie Tim Clifton in his dragster set the early pace in Q1, logging a 5.444 (only two thousandths of a second off the national record) but having trouble in the second qualifier after rolling through the staging beams while waiting for Caan Childs to stage the his car.

Childs, despite an early shut off run in Q1, was looking promising. His 5.620 was good enough for the fourth qualifying position however his incremental (split) times were only one hundredth of a second slower than Clifton.

But the day belonged to Pro Alcohol Champion Elect, Steve Read. A 5.441 was enough for the veteran to take the provisional number one position heading into the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday.

Contrasting fortunes in Pro Slammer saw plenty of tyre shake in Q1, with few cars getting down the racetrack. By the end of the second session six of the seven cars were into the five-second zone, spearheaded by Paul Cannuli and Ben Bray who both dipped into the 5.7 second zone.

Pro Stock was outstanding from the outset, with Tyronne Tremayne pacing the field in both Sessions. A 6.92 was enough to take the provisional pole, however a surprise to some saw the mustang of Scott Porter (still running a backup engine from earlier in the year) slotting into the #2 sport with a 6.93. Champion Elect Aaron Tremayne was third with a 6.93 as well, with Omar Sedmak the only other car into the 6-second zone with his first 6.

Pro Stock bike saw clear favourite, Luke Crowley, paced the field with a 7.08 and Scott White a distant second with a 7.33. Crowley is attempting to complete a perfect season, having not being defeated in racing so far this season.

Reigning Champion Zoran Gajic picked up where he left off at the last round of the championship, qualifying number one after two sessions. Stew Walsh was the only other car to dip into the 5 second zone, but troubles for much of the rest of the field.

Qualifying will continue on Saturday, with a further two sessions for the 400 Thunder Aeroflow Drag Racing Series and early eliminations for the 400 Thunder Sportsman Series.