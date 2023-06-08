What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the Shannons SpeedSeries from Winton Motor Raceway.

The Victorian circuit will host Round 4 of the series with categories set to feature including the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series, National Trans Am Series and the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Headline category Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will see the debut of third-generation driver Clay Richards as part of a 14-car field at Winton.

Richards will steer an Audi RS3 LMS, after sampling a TCR car at the Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) Combine earlier this year.

He is set to face stern competition from points leader Bailey Sweeny and Phillip Island round victor Josh Buchan.

Touring Car Masters will feature a 16-car field for Round 3, including three-time TCM title winner and current points leader Steven Johnson in his Ford Mustang, while Adam Garwood returns to the field in a Holden Commodore previously driven by Gerard McLeod.

The V8 Touring Car Series heads to Winton for Round 2, with points leader Jude Bargwanna hoping to capitalise on his recent visit to Norwell Motorplex and tutelage under 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris to build on his strong start to the season in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Falcon FG.

A strong 18-car field will take to the track for Round 3 of the National Trans Am Series headlined by James Moffat in the Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustang.

After a mechanical black flag cost him victory in Race 1, which went the way of Owen Kelly, Moffat maintained his advantage at the top of the point standings with two second-place results at Phillip Island, as Nash Morris returned to the category in spectacular fashion with two thrilling race victories.

Morris heads to Winton with strong form behind him, after a commanding display in the latest TA2 Muscle Car Series round at Queensland Raceway.

TA2 Muscle Car Series regular Jackson Rice will also feature as part of the National Trans Am Series field at Winton, while Brett Holdsworth returns to the category after a freak accident.

The S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship will debut at Winton this weekend, with the nine-car field featuring two-time title winner Joey Mawson.

In addition to the SpeedSeries, Stan Sport will also showcase MXGP from Germany.

Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.

SpeedSeries at Winton

Saturday, June 10 11:00 AEST Day 1 Live on Stan Sport from 11:00 AEST Sunday, June 11 09:30 AEST Day 2 Live on Stan Sport from 09:30 AEST

MXGP in Germany