Tickford reveals Courtney Indigenous livery

Tickford Racing has unveiled its first Indigenous Supercars livery ahead of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

The usual teal hues on James Courtney’s #5 Ford Mustang have been switched to a design by North Queensland artist Jedess Hudson.

Event 5 of the season is Supercars’ official Indigenous Round, with teams starting to roll out their new looks for the trip to the Top End.

The design on the Courtney Mustang represents the Indigenous way of life, strength, resilience, and deep-rooted spirituality.

“Our people were fishers, hunters, and gatherers who harvested only for subsistence, ensuring that resources were maintained and not depleted before moving with the next season to another location,” explained Hudson.

“They hunted and gathered, making semi-permanent stops, camping for days or weeks in one place, depending on the availability of food and water.

“It is somewhat ironic in my mind that, thousands of years later, one of the items that many Australians tick off on their bucket list is a journey across the width and breadth of our land, following in the footsteps of our ancestors.”

Fittingly, Courtney’s Mustang is backed by a caravan manufacturer.

“The car looks brilliant and Jedess has evoked a sense of movement and freedom, symbolizing the nomadic spirit that has been an integral part of Indigenous culture for thousands of years.

“That spirit and freedom is also embodied in the Snowy River Caravans brand. It’s fun, adventurous, and the artwork on the car for Darwin reflects exactly that.”

The Hidden Valley Supercars event takes place on June 16-18.