Renee Gracie to make GT4 debut

Renee Gracie will make her GT4 debut at Round 3 of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 16-18.

Gracie will run a G55 Ginetta owned by Mark Griffith, with whom she made a return to racing in 2023 at the wheel of an Audi R8 GT3 in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia.

The former Supercars driver says that the opportunity arose given her smooth debut in GT3 and the opportunity for more seat time as she re-ignites her motor racing career.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the GT. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“I didn’t get any track time at the start of the year, obviously, for the GT3 stuff, and it was so rushed between Perth and straight to Phillip Island, it was sort of all over before we knew about it,” Gracie told Speedcafe.

“The opportunity sort of came about as Mark’s obviously going to Sydney Motorsport Park. He has cars running there, he had the Ginetta available, and it just made sense to do because things have just been running so well, so smoothly.”

Gracie tested the Ginetta at the circuit ahead of her first stint in the GT4 series as she looked to familiarise herself with the new car in what will be, at this stage, a single-event appearance.

“It just wasn’t as different as what I thought it was going to be because I was a bit nervous,” said Gracie. “I’ve sort of just slipped back into a GT3 after having six years off, I thought it might be a bit difficult to adapt.

“My first thought was it felt like a little go kart. It could turn really well, after doing a full day in the GT3 car, just comparing the two, it had good feel.”

Gracie will be among 29 entries for the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, which is part of the inaugural Motorsport Australia Trophy Series.

The weekend bill will also include Mobil 1 Production Cars, MARC Cars Australia Championship and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship, among others, with a live stream available on Speedcafe.