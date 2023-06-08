Kamui Kobayashi to make NASCAR Cup Series Debut 

Toyota Gazoo Racing driver and WEC (World Endurance Championship) team principal Kamui Kobayashi will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Toyota Racing Development announced the news during the 24 Hours of Le Mans festivities in France. The 36-year-old driver will join forces with 23XI Racing for his first start, and he will drive the #67 Toyota Camry TRD that made its debut with Travis Pastrana during the Daytona 500.

“NASCAR is something different in the culture of motorsports compared to Japan and Europe – as a driver, it’s the American dream,” said Kobayashi. “I was lucky to be able to race in IMSA the last couple of years. It’s a different form of racing, but I think the racing technology is at a high level.

“I really appreciate this opportunity from TRD USA, and of course, Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Gazoo Racing. Toyota has been racing in NASCAR for a long time, but I don’t think any other Japanese driver has raced a Toyota in the Cup Series. I’m very proud of this opportunity.”

Kobayashi has competed in a variety of disciplines around the world. He made 75 starts in Formula 1 and scored a podium finish in the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix. Kobayashi also won the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 and 2020.

The two-time FIA World Endurance Championship champion also has multiple podium finishes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and he will pursue another on June 10-11 while competing alongside NASCAR’s Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro.

With this start on the schedule, Kobayashi is now set to become the first Japanese-born driver to control a Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series. Current Xfinity Series regular Ryan Ellis was the first driver of Japanese descent to race a Toyota in the Cup Series back in 2016.

The entry list at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature a driver with whom Kobayashi is familiar – Jenson Button. The 2009 Formula One World Champion will drive for Rick Ware Racing as part of a limited schedule.