Leclerc helmet sets world auction record

The helmet used by Charles Leclerc during the recent Monaco Grand Prix has raised a world-record price at auction.

To aid the Emilia Romagna relief fund following the devastating floods that killed a number of local people, and displaced more than 20,000 from their homes, as well as forcing the cancellation of the F1 race at Imola, Leclerc donated his helmet, race suit, gloves and boots to renowned auctioneers RM Sotheby’s.

The Bell HP77 helmet was particularly poignant for Monégasque Leclerc as it was a unique design inspired by that worn by his father Herve, who was the first in the family to race around the streets of Monte-Carlo.

The design echoed the striped motif of his father’s helmet, though finished in Charles Leclerc’s own trademark red and white – a nod to his national flag—while ‘Monaco’ script adorned the rear.

The helmet was additionally signed by the Ferrari driver, and accompanied by a letter of authenticity.

Astonishingly, it fetched €306,000 (AU$491,500), shattering the record for the highest-priced racing helmet ever auctioned.

The previous record was set in 2019 for a helmet worn during the 1990 F1 season by Ayrton Senna that fetched €162,000.

The race suit raised €61,200 (AU$98,300), whilst the boots sold for €20,400 (AU$32,770) and the gloves for €42,000 (AU$67,500), for a grand total of €429,600 (AU$690,000).

Via a statement, Sotheby’s said: “The success of this auction not only reflects Charles Leclerc’s immense talent and contribution to motorsport but also demonstrates the generosity and support from enthusiasts worldwide.

“The proceeds will make a substantial impact on the lives of those affected by the recent flooding in Emilia-Romagna.”