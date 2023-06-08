Brabham and Canto in Super Trofeo Series

Former Supercars driver Dean Canto and GT racer Sam Brabham will team up for the second round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series at The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend.

Managed by Zagame Autosport, the Victorian and South Australian Lamborghini distributors, the pair will campaign a Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2 owned by Sam Soo. Canto and Brabham are rated Silver/Silver and will take on the one-make series in the PRO class and will be in the contest for outright.

An experienced GT driver, Canto will spearhead the team. A resident South Australian for several years, he is a regular at The Bend, and is regarded as one of the most experienced coaches in Australia.

Brabham is the grandson of three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jack Brabham, and while he doesn’t have the experience of his team-mate, he has been a regular GT competitor in recent times. They will be guided by Zagame Autosport’s Rod Wilson who has a large portfolio of motorsport experience.

At this stage, the team’s appearance in Super Trofeo Asia is a one-off, and they are using the weekend as another step in Zagame’s program that can take customers from owning a GT race car all the way through to competing on the world stage.

“The debut of Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia in Australia provides a very unique opportunity, something which we were determined to be a part of,” Wilson explained.

“Zagame Autosport have sold a number of Huracán Super Trofeos within Australia, including the one owned by Sam Soo which will be campaigned this weekend, so when the Series announced its Australian debut, we were determined to be on the grid, but apart from just adding to the quality field of Asian teams, we also wanted to be in the outright fight!”

After two 60-minute official practice sessions on Friday, qualifying on the 4.95-kilometre International Circuit takes place on Saturday morning. The first 50-minute race is on Saturday afternoon with both Canton and Brabham sharing the driving duties and will be followed by the reverse driving order second race on Sunday.