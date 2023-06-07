Wakefield Park purchase official

On June 6 it became official that Wakefield Park Raceway has been brought by Steve Shelley, who already owns Pheasant Wood Circuit.

Since Wakefield Park closed in September last year, the circuit, which is located ten kilometres south of Goulburn in NSW, faced an uncertain future.

It was not until Shelley made the decision to invest in its future, that there was a ray of hope for the motorsport fraternity and the local business owners who suffered immensely.

Now that the ownership has been finalised, the onus is to restore the circuit and its facilities. An important factor is foster a collaborative and respectful relationship with all the neighbours.

Shelley and his brothers Cameron and Greg aim to find practical solutions to those expressed by residents and council regarding noise levels, and ensure the continued operation of the circuit.

A released statement read: “We are humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of this facility, commonly known as ‘the nations spectator’s circuit’.

“While there is work ahead of us, we are eagerly looking forward to commencing the necessary repairs and renovations, with the goal of reopening the circuit on a limited scale later this year.

“Our vision extends beyond that, as we aspire to host substantive events in 2024, delivering exciting experiences for motorsport enthusiasts.

“We express our sincere gratitude to the people of Goulburn for their unwavering support and enthusiasm throughout this process. Your faith in Wakefield Park Raceway has been instrumental in making this acquisition possible. We are dedicated to working hand in hand with our neighbours, in a spirit of unity, mutual respect and collaboration as we navigate the path ahead.”

The new owners will shortly introduce a subscription mailing list to keep all interested parties up to date on the latest developments, progress, future events and other announcements pertaining to the circuit’s transformation.

