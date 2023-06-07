VIDEO: Stan Sport SpeedSeries Winton Preview

Stan Sport hosts Molly Taylor and Chris Stubbs preview the upcoming Shannons SpeedSeries round at Winton Motor Raceway.

Taylor and Stubbs debrief the previous SpeedSeries outing at Phillip Island, chat with National Trans Am Series points leader James Moffat and catch up with fellow commentator Richard Craill as he prepares to call the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.

