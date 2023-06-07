Rice to run Trans Am at Winton

Jackson Rice will race in the National Trans Am Series at Winton Raceway this weekend.

Currently second in the TA2 points standing and just five off the lead after the third round last weekend, the Mudtamer Ford Mustang steerer will join Dream Racing Australia team owner Craig Scutella and Josh Webster in a three-car line-up, taking over the spot vacated by Tyler Everingham who has moved to The Academy Racing.

“It’s tough and tight in National Trans Am, with a lot of quick guys, so it will be good to come off the back of Queensland to have another run,” said Rice.

“We’ll do some testing, continue the development of the car, and pitch myself against some really fast drivers to add to my experience.”

At the Queensland Super Series event Rice finished fourth with one top three placing over the four races.

From Wodonga in Victoria near the NSW border, Rice will make his return to the National Series at his home circuit after he competed in five rounds last year. He will also have the advantage of racing a Trans Am car at the Winton circuit recently as the first round of the TA2 series was held there. On that occasion he scored two race victories.

“We’ve had three rounds there before in the TA2 Muscle Car Series, which is handy. I’ve done a lot of miles around there as it is my home track, we’ve done a lot of testing and development at Winton, so I’m confident with the circuit. It’ll be interesting to see where we sit in the field,” Rice added.

Rice is using the Trans Am event on the Shannon Speed Series to build to gain further experience and build towards his TA2 Muscle Car Series title tilt.

It will be the first time the National Trans Am Series has raced at Winton, with this round consisting of three races with the third a 40-minute 100-kilometre finale on Sunday.