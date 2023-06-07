PHOTOS: 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours build-up

The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famed event, with the on-track the battle between Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac and Peugeot Hypercars reaching its zenith at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

This year’s field includes 16 Hypercars, 24 LMP2s, 21 LMGTE Ams as well as the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which will compete in the Innovative Car class.

The teams arrived for two-days of scrutineering over Friday and Saturday, before Sunday’s test, with Ferrari AF Corse showing the way in both sessions ahead of World Endurance Championship leaders Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Free Practice commences today, Wednesday June 7, at 14:00 local time/22:00 AEST. All Images: Paul Foster Photography.