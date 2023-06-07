More covered seating at Adelaide 500 as tickets go on sale

Grandstand tickets for the 2023 Vailo Adelaide 500 go on sale this morning, with more covered seating available for race rans.

Last December’s Adelaide 500 marked the return of the Supercars Hall of Fame event, barely eight months after the change of government which enabled it to happen.

More than half of the track was resurfaced in that time, and much of the old infrastructure returned despite a fire sale by the previous government.

However, the relatively hasty build-up meant the signature Barry Sheene Pit Straight shade sails were absent, with a smaller covered structure installed over the back of that grandstand instead.

That has been addressed ahead of the second running of the Adelaide 500 in its new era, this November, with grandstand tickets going on sale to the public at 09:00 today through Ticketek.

Adelaide 500 Chief Executive Mark Warren said, “This year has seen the most unpredictable racing and start to the Repco Supercars Championship in years, with five different winners from 12 races.

“It will likely come down to the wire at the Vailo Adelaide 500 in November and we can’t wait to crown the Champion on the streets of Adelaide.

“To build upon what was an enormously successful event in 2022, we have listened to our fans and increased the number of covered seats for this year’s event.

“The iconic Adelaide Street Circuit results in incredible wheel-to-wheel racing and there are number of grandstand vantage points around the track to suit every fan’s preference.”

Broc Feeney is the most recent driver to take victory on the Adelaide Parklands Circuit, when he took a career-first Repco Supercars Championship race win.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver said, “The Vailo Adelaide 500 is obviously a very special event for me considering its where I won my first Supercars race.

“The experience of winning last year’s race along with the atmosphere of the crowd in the grandstands is something I will never forget.

“Although we have a long season ahead before we get to the streets of Adelaide, I’m really excited to get back there in November and see our Gen3 Camaros make their competitive debut.

“I have no doubt the fans are in for quite a show when the Vailo Adelaide 500 returns to town in November.”

Four-day adult grandstand seats start from $299 for a covered seat, and $252 for an uncovered seat. Single day adult grandstand seats start at $115 for a covered grandstand seat, and $98 for an uncovered grandstand seat.

Last year’s four-day attendance was 258,200, according to organisers, beating Premier Peter Malinauskas’ crowd target of 250,000.

The 2023 Adelaide 500 takes place on November 23-26, as the Supercars Championship season finale.