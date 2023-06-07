Kincrome Mechanic Series: Dean Tighe

In the latest instalment of the Kincrome Mechanic Series, we cover the journey of second-generation mechanic Dean Tighe.

Tighe’s interest in motorsport and mechanical engineering commenced in his youth, with Dean the son of successful racer and renowned engine builder Ivan Tighe.

“My passion for motorsport came from my father, motorsport was a constant in my childhood growing up,” Tighe said.

“Every Saturday night I was at the speedway to watch the bikes and the cars.”

“I started racing motorbikes when I was 10 and I built my first engine when I was 12.

He went onto enjoy success at club and state level throughout his youth.

“I won a state championship [Queensland Short Circuit Motocross Championship] with an engine I built in my senior year of school, that was awesome.

“That is where the inspiration to become an engineer came from.”

From there he went onto complete a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at the Queensland University of Technology.

“I had the mind to go to the UK and race cars and do whatever it takes to get there,” he added.

“Then the world was turned upside down with the death of my brother Martin, who was only four years older than me.”

Overnight, he found himself taking over the family business Ivan Tighe Engineering, completing his studies in a part-time capacity.

He heads the business known as Tighe Cams today, with the operation specialising in custom-made camshafts for automotive, motorcycle and diesel uses.

The business has also undertaken major projects, building the Camshafts for the Australian-built Collins-class submarines, operated by the Royal Australian Navy.

“So the business was started in 1966 by my dad and his partner Brian Schuster, we are a subsidiary of Wade Cams in Melbourne and we primarily began as camshaft grinders,” Tighe explained.

“We are able to re-create most camshafts and we can make one-off specials.

“As that progressed in the 70s and 80s we became more manufacturers and we were doing our own castings or getting our camshafts cast for us in Australia and then making an Australian-made product and selling that around the world.

“We’ve been up as far as 35 staff, we’re now at about eight staff.

“So we actually manufacture the camshaft core itself and we are only one of seven businesses in the world that do that.”

A racer in his own right, he achieved the rare feat of sealing two national titles in a week last year, when he claimed the Australian Hillclimb Championship, as well as the Motorsport Australia Supersprint Championship.

In doing so, he became the fourth person to be a double national champion in one year, while himself and his father became the first father and son duo to win the Australian Hillclimb Championship.

“Motorsport is a passion but I enjoy the engineering and development as much as driving the car,” he added.

“Most of the cars I have driven over the years myself, I’ve built myself.

“I always present the car well, I believe the car is a showcase of what I can do as far as engineering.

“We’re always developing the car, there’s always something you can do to make the car faster.”

His favourite discipline is hillclimb, due to the freedom of engineering that comes with it.

“Hill climbing is my chosen discipline because if I can build a better car than you, my car will be faster,” he said.

“In a lot of the classes like Formula 3 or S5000, even the Toyota 86s and the SuperUtes, they’re all pretty controlled and you can’t use your engineering ability to make a car faster, whereas with hillclimbs you can.”

Another motorsport highlight was working on the ANZ Ford Sierra RS500 that Allan Moffat and the late Gregg Hansford drove to victory in the 1988 Enzed Sandown 500.

“Dad flew me to Melbourne to help with the engine tuning and give it a bit more power, not bad for a 22-year-old – it was pretty cool and the fact that we won made it even better,” Tighe reflected.

“It’s funny because one of my earliest memories is Allan Moffatt turning up one day at our property and going for a ride around the block on one of my bikes, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

Looking ahead, Tighe said the future looks promising for both the business and his racing endeavours.

“It is looking pretty good, as for the business with the bigger manufacturers doing less and losing interest in the smaller volume of things, we’re getting busier and busier,” he said.

“I will also be looking to compete in motorsport for a little while longer yet.”

