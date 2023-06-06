Truck Assist Racing finalises Bathurst 1000 line-up

Truck Assist Racing has locked in its line-up for the 2023 Supercars enduros with confirmation of Jaylyn Robotham as a co-driver.

Robotham appeared at last week’s Queensland Raceway test day, driving Cameron Hill’s #35 Matt Stone Racing Camaro, and it is that car which he will again get behind the wheel of in September’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and October’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

“Really excited to be joining Cam and MSR in the #35 Truck Assist Camaro for the enduro rounds this season,” said the 20-year-old.

“We had a decent test last week and it felt good with the team.

“Having worked with [Race Engineer] Paul Forgie before and also having done my first evaluation day with MSR a few years ago really made it a lot easier coming into the team.

“Can’t thank everyone enough that made this possible and also to everyone at MSR for this opportunity.”

Hill remarked, “I’m looking forward to sharing the car with Jaylyn come enduro season.

“He has a good head on his shoulders, the right attitude and he’s quick as well, so he ticks all the boxes for us.

“Last week when we had Jaylyn join us for the test day, he gelled really well with the team and did a good job on track.

“I’m definitely excited for the enduro season.”

This year will see Robotham make his second Great Race start after he and Matt Chahda combined to finish on the lead lap in 18th last year at Mount Panorama in the Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard entry.

However, as he noted, his history with MSR dates back several years, having undertaken an evaluation with the squad four years ago.

The Victorian also has history with Forgie, the two working together when he won the TA2 Asia Series title in 2019.

Robotham has been back in Asia of late, competing in the Thailand Super Series’ Super Pickup category, is a regular in the National Trans Am Series, and made a cameo in the Dunlop Super2 Series in Newcastle in March.

Team owner Matt Stone said, “We are pleased to welcome Jaylyn into the MSR family as Car #35 co-driver.

“Already Jaylyn is immediately fitting in well with the team, and having worked with Car #35 race engineer Paul Forgie in the past, that has sped up the process.

“He did a good job in the Caltex wildcard last year in difficult conditions and has proven he can drive around Bathurst in a decent lap time with no mistakes over a six-hour race.

“Cam and Jaylyn are a good, young combination and Jaylyn will perform his role as a co-driver very well for Car #35.”

As previously announced, Jack Le Brocq will be joined by Jayden Ojeda in the #34 Truck Assist Racing entry at Sandown and Mount Panorama.