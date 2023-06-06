Price reveals Indigenous livery for Finke Desert Race

Toby Price has unveiled an Indigenous livery for his trophy truck ahead of this year’s Tatts Finke Desert Race.

As he did last year, when he won the Finke for a second time in a row on four wheels, Price will enjoy major backing from Red Bull, plus support from Mitsubishi Motors, ARB 4X4, Blundstone, Can-Am, and BFGoodrich.

However, in collaboration with Ngalin Ayeye/Our Yarn (Nah-lin Ah yeya), his truck now sports a ‘Sacred Country’ design painted by First Nations artists Matt Robert and Ambrose Killian.

The new look is intended as a thank you to the Alice Springs community for hosting Australia’s blue riband offroad race.

“I’m super excited to show off something a little bit different for the race this year,” said Price.

“Everyone loved it when I had a white truck to release the Mitsubishi body and we’ve been thinking of different ways we can change it up.

“To be able to work with Ngalin Ayeye and create something to relate to the Alice community and thank them for all the times they have hosted this race and continue to do so is super special.”

The Dakar champion is the only person so far to have been crowned King of the Desert on two wheels and four, with eight Finke victories in total.

Robert and Killian explained, “The centre of the piece represents the location and community in which the Finke race takes place – around the outside of the centre community circle are eight dot circles which can represent a place or destination and in this instance, it represents the eight times Toby has won the race, each year achieving something amazing on his own journey.

“From the outside, these circular patterns represent and pay respect to the terrain around the Finke. From the dunes and terrain on Arrernte country, to the harsh landscape near Aputula and all in-between.

“The next inside layer featured in blue represents the ancient walking tracks walked by mob through the desert and their connection and knowledge of the underground and often hidden water holes.”

Scrutineering takes place this Friday, before the Prologue in Alice Springs on Saturday and the outbound leg down to Aputula (Finke) on Sunday.

As previously reported, the Cars component is pending a permit from Motorsport Australia, with organisers putting the call out for volunteers to help erect bunting and signage for the safe management of spectators.

GALLERY: Toby Price Finke livery