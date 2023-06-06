Concert acts announced for NTI Townsville 500

Supercars has announced the Ministry of Sound as the headline concert act for next month’s NTI Townsville 500.

The event marks that first time that Ministry of Sound’s Classical show will appear in Townsville, underneath the Big Top in the Reid Park Street Circuit’s infield following the conclusion of the opening race of the weekend on Saturday, July 8.

Classical features The Ministry of Sound Orchestra, led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica.

The performance will feature renditions of tracks by artists such as Groove Armada, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia, Fatboy Slim, Underworld, Moby and more, accompanied by live vocals.

Ministry of Sound will be joined at the NTI Townsville 500 by Australian DJ Groove Terminator.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said, “This ground-breaking partnership between Supercars and Ministry of Sound underscores our commitment to providing a world-class experience for fans of all ages as part of our annual visit to North Queensland.

“From the inaugural Gen3 races to the iconic Ministry of Sound show, this year’s event promises to be one of the biggest in our 14-year history in Townsville.

“We hope to see fans from around Australia take advantage of North Queensland’s warm winter weather and join us for this year’s event in July.”

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill added, “Council has worked closely with Supercars for many years to secure the high-octane event for Townsville, and I’m excited to see the showstopping event back in the city this winter.

“As a Council we are focused on growing Townsville into a sustainable destination that embraces the arts and sports.

“Ministry of Sound headlining the NTI Townsville 500 is the perfect intersection of culture and I can’t wait to get amongst the action next month.”

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place from July 7-9, with the Repco Supercars Championship to be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series (including Super3), Porsche Carrera Cup, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.