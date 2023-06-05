VIDEO: Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 5th June, 2023 - 3:30pm
In this week’s motorsport wrap, we cover Formula 1 in Spain, IndyCar at Detroit, the FIA World Rally Championship in Italy and NASCAR at Charlotte.
Max Verstappen dominated the Spanish Grand Prix as he claimed a milestone victory, while Alex Palou held off Australia’s Will Power on the Streets of Detroit.
Thierry Neuville fired himself back into title contention in the WRC, while Ryan Blaney won the rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
*Weekly Motorsport Wrap filmed prior to Kyle Busch claiming the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
