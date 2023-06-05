Results: Spanish Grand Prix
Monday 5th June, 2023 - 12:40am
Full results from the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|GAP
|1
|1
|VERSTAPPEN
|LAP
|66
|2
|2
|44
|HAMILTON
|+24.0
|2
|3
|63
|RUSSELL
|+32.3
|2
|4
|11
|PEREZ
|+35.8
|2
|5
|55
|SAINZ
|+45.6
|2
|6
|18
|STROLL
|+63.3
|2
|7
|14
|ALONSO
|+64.1
|2
|8
|31
|OCON
|+69.2
|2
|9
|24
|ZHOU
|+71.8
|2
|10
|10
|GASLY
|+73.5
|2
|11
|16
|LECLERC
|+74.4
|12
|22
|TSUNODA
|+75.4
|2
|13
|81
|PIASTRI
|1L
|14
|21
|DE VRIES
|1L
|2
|15
|27
|HULKENBERG
|1L
|3
|16
|23
|ALBON
|1L
|2
|17
|4
|NORRIS
|1L
|18
|20
|MAGNUSSEN
|1L
|3
|19
|77
|BOTTAS
|1L
|2
|20
|2
|SARGEANT
|1L
|2
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]