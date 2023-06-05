> News > Formula 1

Results: Spanish Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 5th June, 2023 - 12:40am

Full results from the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

GAP
1 1 VERSTAPPEN LAP 66 2
2 44 HAMILTON +24.0 2
3 63 RUSSELL +32.3 2
4 11 PEREZ +35.8 2
5 55 SAINZ +45.6 2
6 18 STROLL +63.3 2
7 14 ALONSO +64.1 2
8 31 OCON +69.2 2
9 24 ZHOU +71.8 2
10 10 GASLY +73.5 2
11 16 LECLERC +74.4
12 22 TSUNODA +75.4 2
13 81 PIASTRI 1L
14 21 DE VRIES 1L 2
15 27 HULKENBERG 1L 3
16 23 ALBON 1L 2
17 4 NORRIS 1L
18 20 MAGNUSSEN 1L 3
19 77 BOTTAS 1L 2
20 2 SARGEANT 1L 2
