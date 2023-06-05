Pagenaud paces Sunday warm up in Detroit

Simon Pagenaud led the 27-car NTT IndyCar Series field in the Sunday morning warmup session ahead of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The #60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda went around the nine-turn, 1.645-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit in 1 minute, 2.3615 seconds to average 94.962 mph.

Second fastest was Callum Ilott in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, just .1203 seconds slower than Pagenaud. New Zealand’s own Marcus Armstrong and Scott Dixon were third and fourth ahead of Josef Newgarden in fifth.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner had a light brush with the wall exiting Turn 9 as the #2 Team Penske Chevrolet broke a left rear suspension link. Newgarden got the car back to pit road without any other incident.

Australia’s Will Power was 15th in the session ahead of Kiwi Scott McLaughlin in 16th. McLaughlin qualified second behind Alex Palou, who was seventh in the warmup session.

The 30-minute session had one red flag as Rinus VeeKay went into the runoff at Turn 8. That red flag came out within the final 10 seconds of the session, so the session effectively ended with that red flag.

The 100-lap race starts at 15:00 local time/05:00 AEST.