Historic Australian Karting Championship weekend for Flack

Australian Karting Championship history has been made with Lana Flack winning the Cadet 12 class to become the first female driver in 26 years to win in a multi-race kart weekend.

Flack, a second-generation racer, took the round win in Newcastle and was the first female to do so since Leanne Tander (nee Ferrier) in 1997.

In the X30 class, Harrison Mitchell delighted a home crowd to take his maiden round victory in the Championship.

With over 370 competitors throughout the Newcastle weekend, only eight secured first place trophies in their classes.

In her Cadet category, Flack led from the first corner and was unchallenged until Connor Meyer fought his way to the front to look for an overtake in the last corner.

Yet the Queensland-based driver was able to stave off any overtake attempts and clinch the win, sharing the podium with Meyer and Blake Purvis in third.

In the X30 class, Mitchell took his first ever win in an emotional fashion as the 17-year-old began his Championship contention since the Junior category.

From the Central Coast, Mitchell set off the front row and took the victory by a margin of 1.3s ahead of his competitors Jack Webster and Toby Spinks.

The three created one of the youngest category podiums with all competitors under the age of 17.

In the other classes, it was Nikola Mitic with the KZ2 gearbox class win, Max Walton in the KA2 Junior category and Zac Heard with the TaG 125 class victory.

The Cadet 9 Championship win went to Brock Nolan, Keegan Fraser won the KA3 Senior and Pip Casabene took the KA3 Junior class win.

Australian Kart Championship will head to Ipswich next for the weekend of July 14-16