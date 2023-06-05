> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Spanish Grand Prix Sunday

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 5th June, 2023 - 4:05pm

Max Verstappen claimed his 40th Formula 1 career win after an utterly dominant display at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was untouchable, but behind him a fantastic scrap developed between the two Mercedes – now with their pre-Imola upgrades in full swing – and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, before Sergio Perez’s climb through the field after starting 11th in the #11 Red Bull saw him hunting George Russell to the flag.

Read the full race report and results here.

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Spanish Grand Prix - Race Day - Barcelona, Spain
