Ford M-Sport heartbreak in Italy

The Team Principal of M-Sport Ford has vowed to “bounce back” on the next round of the World Rally Championship following a disastrous showing at last weekend’s Rally Italia Sardegna.

Both of the team’s Ford Puma Rally1 cars retired from the gravel classic, with Pierre-Louis Loubet’s exit made permanent on Friday evening after mechanics “discovered more damage than was anticipated” following his accident on the day’s seventh stage.

A mere 24 hours later Ott Tanak bowed out on the road section en route to stage 10 having limped to the end of the previous speed test in electric mode. The engine stalled immediately after a water splash and the issue manifested itself to the point the Estonian and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja were unable to fix it.

It was not a completely fruitless weekend for the 2016 World Champions, however, as they collected four bonus points on the end-of-rally Power Stage by setting the second quickest time to that of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kalle Rovanpera.

Meanwhile, in WRC2 – the World Rally Championship’s main support series – Adrien Fourmaux looked nailed on to score his first victory of 2023 only to let it slip through his hands on the Power Stage. The young Frenchman was caught out by the slippery conditions and his Ford Fiesta Rally2 aquaplaned off the road and ended up buried in a ditch.

Fourmaux – who has since apologised for the error, describing it as “saddening” and “heartbreaking” – insisted he had not been taking any risks at the wheel of a supermini he said had been “incredible all weekend”.

Reflecting on the series of setbacks that afflicted the British squad on thje Mediterranean island, team boss Richard Millener said: “What can I say? I feel so sorry for the whole team – everyone is trying so hard and we have just not had any luck this weekend.

“Ott gave his all for the Power Stage and managed to gain four vital Championship points, but the retirement of Pierre was a huge disappointment.

“Adrien drove a fantastic rally, he pushed where needed, and was controlled for the rest of the rally – through what can only be described as crazy conditions.

“The result was not what he deserved, but we will stand by him, in rally there are always difficult times, but his speed and showing of talent this weekend is what we should remember.”

Millener added: “Let’s bounce back in Kenya. We will not give up, that’s for sure!”