Commodore returns to TCM

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 5th June, 2023 - 11:00am

Gerard McLeod drives the Commodore in a round of Touring Car Masters in 2021. Picture: Australian Racing Group

This weekend’s round of Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters at Winton will feature the return of a Holden Commodore.

Adam Garwood has acquired the VC Commodore previously raced by Gerard McLeod, and will be part of a 16-strong field for Round 3 of the season.

Steven Johnson currently leads the series in the Hancock Racing Ford Mustang Trans Am but is likely to face a stern challenge from his nearest rival for the title, Ryan Hansford, whose Peters Motorsport Holden Torana A9X should suit the tight confines of Winton Motor Raceway.

Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD), Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer), and Andrew Fisher (Torana A9X) round out the top five in the standings, with John Bowe (Torana SL/R 5000) sixth.

Practice and Qualifying for the TCM field take place on Friday in the category’s return to rural Victoria, for the first time since 2019.

Saturday and Sunday action at the Shannons SpeedSeries event is comprised of the Trophy Race and the three Series Races, all of which will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Entry list: Round 3, Winton Motor Raceway

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car
2 Garwood Racing Adam Garwood Holden Commodore
3 Western General Body Works Danny Buzadzic Holden Torana A9X
6 Multispares Racing Ryan Hansford Holden Torana A9X
12 Depulu Wheel Reconditioners Gold Coast Peter Burnitt Holden Torana A9X
15 Jesus Racing Andrew Fisher Holden Torana A9X
18 Rare Spares /PAYNTER DIXON /Local Legends John Bowe Holden Torana SL/R 5000
33 Hancock Racing Steven Johnson Ford Mustang Trans Am
53 Pearcedale Plant Hire/Move myLoad Dave Hender Ford Falcon XY GT HO
55 Bullet Trailers Racing John Adams Ford Falcon XY GT
60 Anglomoil Superior Lubricants Cameron Tilley Valiant Pacer
70 High Performance Motorsport Ian Price Ford Escort Mk II
71 R&J Batteries/Action Motor Industries Marcus Zukanovic Ford Falcon XD
77 SNB Berryman Racing Warren Trewin Holden HQ Monaro
85 Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance Geoff Fane Chevrolet Camaro SS
88 TIFS Third Party Logistics Tony Karanfilovski Ford Mustang Trans Am
95 Daimler Trucks Adelaide/Ausblue/NTI Insurance Adam Bressington Chevrolet Camaro RS
