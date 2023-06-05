Commodore returns to TCM

This weekend’s round of Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters at Winton will feature the return of a Holden Commodore.

Adam Garwood has acquired the VC Commodore previously raced by Gerard McLeod, and will be part of a 16-strong field for Round 3 of the season.

Steven Johnson currently leads the series in the Hancock Racing Ford Mustang Trans Am but is likely to face a stern challenge from his nearest rival for the title, Ryan Hansford, whose Peters Motorsport Holden Torana A9X should suit the tight confines of Winton Motor Raceway.

Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD), Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer), and Andrew Fisher (Torana A9X) round out the top five in the standings, with John Bowe (Torana SL/R 5000) sixth.

Practice and Qualifying for the TCM field take place on Friday in the category’s return to rural Victoria, for the first time since 2019.

Saturday and Sunday action at the Shannons SpeedSeries event is comprised of the Trophy Race and the three Series Races, all of which will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Entry list: Round 3, Winton Motor Raceway